Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Blueprint Medicines (LSE:0HOJ) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Blueprint Medicines (LSE:0HOJ) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.09% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blueprint Medicines is 121.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 78.90 GBX to a high of 167.01 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 40.09% from its latest reported closing price of 86.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blueprint Medicines is 348MM, a decrease of 31.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blueprint Medicines. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HOJ is 0.30%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.06% to 82,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,679K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,387K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,281K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 85.10% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,090K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,511K shares , representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 19.39% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,052K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,984K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HOJ by 7.76% over the last quarter.

