Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Biodesix (BDSX) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Biodesix (NasdaqGM:BDSX) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.07% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biodesix is $3.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 78.07% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biodesix is 69MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biodesix. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDSX is 0.29%, an increase of 98.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 218.09% to 54,247K shares. The put/call ratio of BDSX is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Telemark Asset Management holds 8,282K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares , representing an increase of 83.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 462.85% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,112K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

AIGH Capital Management holds 5,780K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 42.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 52.98% over the last quarter.

Birchview Capital holds 5,541K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDSX by 27.41% over the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 4,348K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

Biodesix Background Information

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company offers non-small cell lung cancer pretreatment serum tests and laboratory testing. Biodesix provides diagnostic tools and equipment for blood and tissue analysis in the United States.

