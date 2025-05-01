Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of AvePoint (AVPT) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of AvePoint (NasdaqGS:AVPT) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for AvePoint is $19.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of $16.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AvePoint is 376MM, an increase of 13.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvePoint. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVPT is 0.36%, an increase of 114.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.81% to 138,101K shares. The put/call ratio of AVPT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anchor IV Pte. holds 16,667K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anchor @ 65 Pte. holds 16,667K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,430K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,097K shares , representing an increase of 36.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 130.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,420K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,407K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 38.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,582K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVPT by 39.80% over the last quarter.

AvePoint Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs’ global technology investment banking team.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.