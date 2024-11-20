Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Asana (ASAN) with Sector Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) with a Sector Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.49% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Asana is $14.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.49% from its latest reported closing price of $13.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Asana is 828MM, an increase of 20.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asana. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAN is 0.07%, an increase of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 66,440K shares. The put/call ratio of ASAN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 11,601K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,612K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 24.33% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 7,200K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,841K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares , representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 1.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,152K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,970K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Asana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

