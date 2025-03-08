Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:SPRY) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.53% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for ARS Pharmaceuticals is $33.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 205.53% from its latest reported closing price of $10.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ARS Pharmaceuticals is 145MM, an increase of 5,542.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARS Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPRY is 0.12%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.17% to 78,682K shares. The put/call ratio of SPRY is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,861K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 10,515K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,078K shares , representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPRY by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,289K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 4,013K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,881K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 98.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPRY by 2,912.48% over the last quarter.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops novel and proprietary ImmunoTAC technology, which is designed to create potent therapeutic molecules that can be systemically administered to patients. Silverback Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

