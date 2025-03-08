Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Ardelyx (ARDX) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Ardelyx (NasdaqGM:ARDX) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.66% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ardelyx is $10.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 93.66% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ardelyx is 247MM, a decrease of 25.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardelyx. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARDX is 0.13%, an increase of 4.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 189,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ARDX is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 24,388K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,530K shares , representing an increase of 11.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 69.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 10,347K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,948K shares , representing an increase of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 20.76% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 7,316K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares , representing an increase of 22.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,046K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,035K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 27.37% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,262K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARDX by 26.50% over the last quarter.

Ardelyx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

