Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (ARCT) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:ARCT) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.38% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is $63.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 427.38% from its latest reported closing price of $12.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 320MM, an increase of 122.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCT is 0.05%, an increase of 25.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 30,622K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 4,694K shares representing 17.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 2,436K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,008K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,926K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065K shares , representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 39.05% over the last quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (209 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

