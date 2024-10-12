Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Amazon.com (LSE:0R1O) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Amazon.com (LSE:0R1O) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is 221.48 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 180.51 GBX to a high of 276.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of 188.75 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is 638,843MM, an increase of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6,846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1O is 2.50%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 7,337,459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 295,886K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293,875K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1O by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 235,043K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,356K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1O by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 193,369K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,843K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1O by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 181,610K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,705K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1O by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 172,868K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1O by 4.72% over the last quarter.

