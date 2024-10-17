Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ALNY) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.72% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $295.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $162.10 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.72% from its latest reported closing price of $300.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 2,249MM, a decrease of 4.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.35%, an increase of 39.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 145,913K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,971K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,789K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 87.54% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,717K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares , representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,210K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,209K shares , representing a decrease of 16.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 41.14% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 6,033K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,624K shares , representing a decrease of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 42.28% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,927K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,543K shares , representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its 'Alnylam P5x25' strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

