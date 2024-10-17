Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0HB0) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0HB0) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.06% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is 57.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 52.67 GBX to a high of 63.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 116.06% from its latest reported closing price of 26.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is 67MM, an increase of 114.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HB0 is 0.14%, an increase of 6.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.46% to 61,987K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,655K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HB0 by 55.21% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,880K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HB0 by 52.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,777K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HB0 by 98.63% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,079K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing a decrease of 42.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HB0 by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,776K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 39.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HB0 by 2.87% over the last quarter.

