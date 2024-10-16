Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AGIO) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.87% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $57.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.87% from its latest reported closing price of $42.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Agios Pharmaceuticals is 72MM, an increase of 130.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agios Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGIO is 0.14%, an increase of 6.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.63% to 61,987K shares. The put/call ratio of AGIO is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 5,655K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 55.21% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,880K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares , representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 52.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,777K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 98.63% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 2,079K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing a decrease of 42.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,776K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,473K shares , representing a decrease of 39.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGIO by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development.

