Scotiabank Initiates Coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) with Sector Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Scotiabank initiated coverage of Aclaris Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ACRS) with a Sector Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 429.51% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aclaris Therapeutics is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 429.51% from its latest reported closing price of $1.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aclaris Therapeutics is 7MM, a decrease of 60.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aclaris Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRS is 0.24%, an increase of 147.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.42% to 89,131K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BML Capital Management holds 14,250K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 9,627K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vivo Capital holds 8,889K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 6,204K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,753K shares , representing an increase of 55.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRS by 468.62% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,667K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a robust R&D engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

