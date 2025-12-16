SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Whitecap Resources (WCPRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:WCPRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitecap Resources. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCPRF is 0.24%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.11% to 124,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,731K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,325K shares , representing an increase of 53.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCPRF by 163.50% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 13,409K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,872K shares , representing an increase of 63.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCPRF by 100.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,976K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares , representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCPRF by 95.79% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 6,887K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCPRF by 8.15% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 5,801K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.