SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triple Flag Precious Metals. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 35.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFPM is 0.73%, an increase of 33.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 141,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 129,918K shares representing 64.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 2,963K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 9.19% over the last quarter.

William Marsh Rice University holds 2,033K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 1,000K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 842K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 65.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFPM by 161.00% over the last quarter.

