SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains TransAlta (TAC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransAlta is $16.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.14 to a high of $20.34. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of $13.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransAlta is 2,126MM, a decrease of 14.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransAlta. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAC is 0.22%, an increase of 13.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 228,594K shares. The put/call ratio of TAC is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 34,723K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,716K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 743.80% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 26,942K shares representing 9.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,937K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 15,948K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 13,116K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,223K shares , representing a decrease of 38.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 10,425K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,055K shares , representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 73.88% over the last quarter.

