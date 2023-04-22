SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Topaz Energy is $28.49. The forecasts range from a low of $24.74 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from its latest reported closing price of $19.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topaz Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPZ is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 1,517K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 631K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 9.01% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 357K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 22.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 23.96% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 330K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 17.34% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 54K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPZ by 9.54% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.