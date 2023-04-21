SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Skeena Resources (TSXV:SKE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Skeena Resources (TSXV:SKE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skeena Resources is $12.01. The forecasts range from a low of $10.44 to a high of $13.18. The average price target represents an increase of 44.83% from its latest reported closing price of $8.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skeena Resources is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 44K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 14.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 79K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 19.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 34.25% over the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 700K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates holds 274K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 2,504K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing an increase of 51.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKE by 99.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skeena Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKE is 0.15%, a decrease of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.99% to 36,183K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.