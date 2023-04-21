SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Rupert Resources (TSXV:RUP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Rupert Resources (TSXV:RUP) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 3,204K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUP by 0.49% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 200K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 4,000K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rupert Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUP is 0.46%, a decrease of 25.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 7,409K shares.

