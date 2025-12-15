SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Rupert Resources (RUPRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Rupert Resources (OTCPK:RUPRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rupert Resources is $8.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.76 to a high of $12.90. The average price target represents an increase of 206.81% from its latest reported closing price of $2.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rupert Resources is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rupert Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUPRF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.58% to 1,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 413K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Corundum Trust holds 64K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

