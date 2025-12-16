SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Probe Gold (PROBF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Probe Gold (OTCPK:PROBF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 218.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Probe Gold is $3.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.64 to a high of $3.95. The average price target represents an increase of 218.53% from its latest reported closing price of $0.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Probe Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Probe Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROBF is 0.64%, an increase of 13.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 13,865K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 7,088K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 2,930K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROBF by 6.18% over the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 1,650K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 832K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 835K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROBF by 2.68% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 495K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROBF by 75.31% over the last quarter.

