SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEY is 0.20%, a decrease of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 21,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,494K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 9.13% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,702K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 16.56% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,809K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 24.58% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,047K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEY by 6.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 966K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.