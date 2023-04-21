SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Osisko Mining (OSK) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Osisko Mining (OSK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,828.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Osisko Mining is $100.74. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 2,828.49% from its latest reported closing price of $3.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Osisko Mining is $8,646MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 3,442K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares, representing an increase of 92.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 829.73% over the last quarter.

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 125K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSK by 1.73% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 15,384K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 102K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Osisko Mining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSK is 0.52%, a decrease of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 56,706K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.