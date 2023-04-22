SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of OceanaGold (TSX:OGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in OceanaGold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGC is 0.58%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.63% to 210,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 36,498K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,134K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 7.95% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 27,500K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,000K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 6.98% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 26,947K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,442K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 4.71% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 13,910K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,160K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 8.47% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 13,500K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,500K shares, representing an increase of 7.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGC by 8.06% over the last quarter.

