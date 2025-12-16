SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains New Gold (NGD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of New Gold (NYSEAM:NGD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Gold is $7.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.10 to a high of $11.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $8.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for New Gold is 915MM, a decrease of 26.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Gold. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGD is 0.45%, an increase of 15.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 538,040K shares. The put/call ratio of NGD is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 72,796K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,300K shares , representing an increase of 33.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 79.44% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 30,040K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,740K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 27,686K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,812K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 23.86% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 24,131K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,409K shares , representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 8.49% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 21,405K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,052K shares , representing a decrease of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGD by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.