SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of MEG Energy (TSX:MEG) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEG Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.40%, a decrease of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.86% to 59,854K shares.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 13,540K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,484K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 6.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,540K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,708K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 0.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,968K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 0.56% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 3,759K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,993K shares, representing a decrease of 59.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 42.40% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,457K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 13.79% over the last quarter.

