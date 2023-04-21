SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 428K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 18.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOZ by 27.19% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 561K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOZ by 8.65% over the last quarter.

EKWAX - Wells Fargo Precious Metals Fund holds 1,300K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GLDAX - GABELLI GOLD FUND INC holds 2,150K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOZ by 4.15% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 6,389K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,039K shares, representing an increase of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOZ by 28.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marathon Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOZ is 0.33%, a decrease of 13.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.98% to 61,245K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.