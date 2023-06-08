SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Interfor (TSX:IFP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Interfor (TSX:IFP) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interfor. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFP is 0.40%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.14% to 8,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 925K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 843K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 842K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 26.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFP by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 660K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 463K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

