SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Interfor (TSX:IFP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Interfor (TSX:IFP) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interfor. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFP is 0.40%, a decrease of 13.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.97% to 7,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 925K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 843K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 619K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFP by 23.13% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 463K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 456K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 19.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFP by 2.11% over the last quarter.

