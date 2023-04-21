SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 64.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 263.45% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 296.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAU by 75.05% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 10,000K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

