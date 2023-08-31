SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 211 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Mining. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 40.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDV is 0.61%, a decrease of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.36% to 55,606K shares.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,022K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,501K shares, representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 4.11% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,435K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,378K shares, representing an increase of 24.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 43.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,384K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 9.05% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,222K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 0.47% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 2,043K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

