SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endeavour Mining. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDV is 0.81%, a decrease of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 49,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,746K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,670K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 9.06% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,117K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,026K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 5.29% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 2,442K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 3.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,399K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 13.34% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 2,043K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDV by 0.99% over the last quarter.

