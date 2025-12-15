SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Dye & Durham (DYNDF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.64% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dye & Durham is $6.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.43 to a high of $11.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.64% from its latest reported closing price of $9.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dye & Durham is 524MM, an increase of 11.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dye & Durham. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DYNDF is 0.05%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 6,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 4,635K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,460K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 18.86% over the last quarter.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 822K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 23.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 140K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 7.60% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 133K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 13.74% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 121K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DYNDF by 27.42% over the last quarter.

