SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dundee Precious Metals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPM is 0.57%, an increase of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 55,341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 14,240K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,699K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 15.47% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,130K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,873K shares, representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 47.32% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,919K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,449K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 22.81% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,015K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 24.33% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,216K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 79.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.