SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Dundee Precious Metals (TSX:DPM) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dundee Precious Metals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPM is 0.49%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 53,953K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 14,240K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,699K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 15.47% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,873K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,774K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 14.88% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,449K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares, representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 6.61% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,015K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,958K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 24.33% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,118K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 10.41% over the last quarter.

