SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains DPM Metals (DPMLF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of DPM Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 310.84% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DPM Metals is $32.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.01 to a high of $38.31. The average price target represents an increase of 310.84% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DPM Metals is 520MM, a decrease of 33.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in DPM Metals. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 97.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPMLF is 0.00%, an increase of 99.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.78% to 109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bessemer Group holds 108K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Ancora Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

