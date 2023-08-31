SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Dollarama (TSX:DOL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Dollarama (TSX:DOL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Dollarama Maintains 0.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollarama. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOL is 0.42%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 34,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,010K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,587K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 3.74% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,856K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,155K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 12.00% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,137K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 3.86% over the last quarter.

