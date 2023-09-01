SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Crescent Point Energy Maintains 4.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 45.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Point Energy. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.27% to 233,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 22,055K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,571K shares, representing a decrease of 34.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 203.86% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 20,463K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,926K shares, representing an increase of 22.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 40.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,487K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 76.32% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 11,379K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,758K shares, representing a decrease of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 17.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 10,032K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 80.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 321.40% over the last quarter.

