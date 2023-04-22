SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Point Energy. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 9.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPG is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 230,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 21,548K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,292K shares, representing a decrease of 17.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 79.16% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 15,926K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,116K shares, representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 15,364K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,570K shares, representing an increase of 18.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 12,658K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 15.51% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 8,772K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing an increase of 52.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPG by 131.28% over the last quarter.

