SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Converge Technology Solutions. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTS is 0.07%, an increase of 189.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.58% to 1,877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 316K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 11.34% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 288K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 17.33% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 239K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 206K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 5.82% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 189K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

