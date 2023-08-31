SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Centerra Gold Maintains 3.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerra Gold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.34%, a decrease of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 50,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 11,519K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,908K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 3.48% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,844K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,356K shares, representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 112.20% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,612K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 10.08% over the last quarter.

VASVX - Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,735K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,900K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 4.91% over the last quarter.

