SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Cenovus Energy (CVE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.16% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cenovus Energy is $21.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.76 to a high of $24.82. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from its latest reported closing price of $17.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cenovus Energy is 53,811MM, an increase of 4.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cenovus Energy. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVE is 0.33%, an increase of 27.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.84% to 1,215,708K shares. The put/call ratio of CVE is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 156,013K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184,694K shares , representing a decrease of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 106,583K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,237K shares , representing an increase of 74.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 357.58% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 57,379K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,559K shares , representing an increase of 17.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 49,076K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,121K shares , representing a decrease of 24.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 6.05% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 42,410K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,760K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVE by 5.26% over the last quarter.

