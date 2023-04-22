SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Cascades (TSX:CAS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Cascades (TSX:CAS) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cascades. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAS is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 7,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,349K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAS by 9.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 718K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAS by 6.06% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 494K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAS by 14.45% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 494K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAS by 8.13% over the last quarter.

