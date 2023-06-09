SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Cargojet (TSX:CJT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Cargojet (TSX:CJT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Cargojet Maintains 1.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cargojet. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CJT is 0.16%, a decrease of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.31% to 408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing a decrease of 98.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJT by 59.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJT by 10.79% over the last quarter.

WCMSX - WCM International Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJT by 6.07% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 80.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CJT by 56.53% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

