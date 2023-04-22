SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Canfor (TSX:CFP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Canfor (TSX:CFP) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canfor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFP is 0.19%, a decrease of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 7,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,014K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFP by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 804K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFP by 6.60% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 600K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFP by 5.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 457K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFP by 6.02% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 397K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.