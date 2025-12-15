SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:BSRTF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is $14.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.71 to a high of $16.92. The average price target represents an increase of 29.92% from its latest reported closing price of $11.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is 186MM, an increase of 22.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSRTF is 0.32%, an increase of 8.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 1,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 1,300K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 188K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 29K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TGREX - TCW Global Real Estate Fund Class I holds 20K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 47.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSRTF by 31.28% over the last quarter.

