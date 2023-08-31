SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains BANK OF MONTREAL (TSX:BMO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of BANK OF MONTREAL (TSX:BMO) with a Outperform recommendation.

BANK OF MONTREAL Maintains 5.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in BANK OF MONTREAL. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMO is 0.41%, a decrease of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 36,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,745K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,058K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 13.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,624K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,079K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 7.53% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,491K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 10.18% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 2,395K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 6.77% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,336K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMO by 13.27% over the last quarter.

