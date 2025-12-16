SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Aya Gold & Silver (AYASF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK:AYASF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.90% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aya Gold & Silver is $16.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.28 to a high of $24.77. The average price target represents an increase of 65.90% from its latest reported closing price of $10.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aya Gold & Silver is 148MM, an increase of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aya Gold & Silver. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYASF is 1.00%, an increase of 11.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 24,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,991K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYASF by 5.46% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,669K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,597K shares , representing a decrease of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYASF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,585K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing a decrease of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYASF by 20.98% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,441K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares , representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYASF by 14.15% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,528K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 82.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYASF by 489.19% over the last quarter.

