SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains AltaGas (ATGFF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for AltaGas is $33.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.80 to a high of $36.89. The average price target represents an increase of 50.28% from its latest reported closing price of $22.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AltaGas is 14,720MM, an increase of 16.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in AltaGas. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATGFF is 0.17%, an increase of 16.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 21,169K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,277K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares , representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,657K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,579K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 3.73% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,030K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 6.90% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 985K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 8.76% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 983K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATGFF by 8.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.