SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains Alamos Gold (AGI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alamos Gold is $46.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.98 to a high of $55.62. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of $38.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alamos Gold is 849MM, a decrease of 47.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alamos Gold. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGI is 0.48%, an increase of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 316,320K shares. The put/call ratio of AGI is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 45,544K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,668K shares , representing an increase of 26.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 45.73% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 14,427K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,049K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 0.68% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 12,824K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,094K shares , representing a decrease of 17.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 9,548K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 30.17% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,462K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,091K shares , representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGI by 39.57% over the last quarter.

