SCOTIABANK GBM Maintains AFRICA OIL (TSX:AOI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SCOTIABANK GBM maintained coverage of AFRICA OIL (TSX:AOI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 184K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 73.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOI by 70.60% over the last quarter.

Fidelity Central Investment Portfolios LLC - Fidelity International Equity Central Fund holds 724K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324K shares, representing an increase of 55.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOI by 118.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,333K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 150K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOI by 43.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in AFRICA OIL. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOI is 0.08%, an increase of 0.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 80.27% to 7,474K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.